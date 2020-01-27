Delores Jane Wyatt, age 58, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Jan. 20, 2020. She was a former server at Shoney’s in Franklin, Tennessee.
Preceded in death by her parents, Aubry and Eleanor Godwin Wyatt. Survived by her sons, Paul Wyatt of Franklin, Tennessee and Ronnie (Melissa) Jackson of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter, Jessica (Jeffrey Gunnel) Jenkins of Franklin, Tennessee; companion, Daryl Fortner of Joelton, Tennessee; grandchildren, Braxton Wyatt, C.J. Jenkins, Dustin Jenkins, Ella Jenkins, Paige Gunnel, Stacie Gunnel, Jesse Gunnel, David Jackson, Isaac Jackson, Levi Jackson and Molly Jackson.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Delores Wyatt Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
