Dena Coyle Hazelwood, age 99, of Nashville, Tennessee died peacefully on May 27, 2021. Coyle was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, educator, storyteller and loyal friend. Coyle was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving in World War II in the Pacific Theatre on USS LST 476 and served from 1942-1945. After serving in the Navy, he graduated from Martin Methodist College, Tennessee Tech University and earned his master’s degree from Peabody College in 1952. Following his retirement from 30 years of teaching History at several Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools, he continued on for 17 additional years as a substitute teacher at John Overton High School. He was a long-time member of Belmont United Methodist Church.
Preceded in death by wife, Ernestine “Tina” Hazelwood. Survived by sons, Dean (Gigi Healy) Hazelwood and Tony (Mary Ella) Hazelwood; daughter, Sheree Hazelwood (George) Felix; sisters, Martha Holt and Mary Wolaver; grandchildren, Bradley Felix, Kelly (Lindsey) Felix, Michael (Kim) Felix, Justin Hazelwood, Katie (Jim) Ritchie and Will Hazelwood; great grandchildren, Avett and Evan Felix (Kelly), Dane, Cole and Austin Felix (Michael).
Visitation at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home Friday, June 4, from 4-7 p.m. (615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com). Visitation at Belmont United Methodist Church, 2007 Acklen Avenue, Nashville, TN 37212 is Saturday, June 5, at 1 p.m., with a service to follow at 2 p.m., in the sanctuary. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home following the service at Belmont UMC. The church service will also be live-streamed on Belmont UMC's Facebook page.
Coyle’s family gratefully acknowledges and appreciates the loving care he received from caregivers at Woodcrest at Blakeford. With the Covid circumstances, the dedicated staff on L Wing went above and beyond and made him feel like family.
Active pallbearers will be Bradley Felix, Justin Hazelwood, Kelly Felix, Dean Hazelwood, Tony Hazelwood, Will Hazelwood, Michael Felix and David Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Harbison/Jesse Rustin Fellowship Sunday School Class and The Middle TN Veterans Support Group.
Memorials may be made to Belmont United Methodist Church.
