On a beautiful, cloudless Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, Denise made the trip to heaven to be with her Savior. She was 67.
Born on Easter Sunday 1954, Denise was a woman of steadfast faith in Jesus Christ. She was a fiercely loyal wife of 43 years and mother of her two children. She had become a prolific quilter in her later years, gifting the fruits of her labor to friends and relatives. She is survived by her husband, Ken Gardonia; children, Hannah Taylor, Daniel (Ashley) Gardonia; granddaughter, Ellis Kate Gardonia; siblings, Doug (Judy) Schiefelbusch, Laurel (Don) Donahoo.
Her memorial service will occur at 7 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Lifehouse Church, 5081 Main St., Spring Hill, TN.
Additionally, the service will be live streamed. Live stream link: https://youtu.be/PiqxEFmLTW0
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lifehouse Church.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.