Dennis Leroy Farner, age 58, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away Oct. 27, 2020. Denny received his bachelors’ degree from Ball State University where he played baseball. He was the General Manager at Pet Smart in Cool Springs. He loved playing golf.
Preceded in death by parents, Wray and Patricia Wainscott Farner and father-in-law, Hank Neely. Survived by: wife, Dawn Farner; daughters, Kaycie Lynn Farner and Kelsey Nicole Farner; brothers, Chuck (Cindy) Farner and Todd (Terri) Farner; mother-in-law, Lynn Neely; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Shawn Neely and Meghan (Jay) Parks; nieces and nephews, Teryn and Tate Farner, Taylor McIlrath, Craig Farner, Kaleb and Christopher Parks, and Jacob, Cole and Aaron Neely.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Todd Farner, Shawn Neely, Jay Parks, Chris Holloway, Matthew Holloway and Mike Casey. Honorary pallbearers will be co-workers with Pet Smart. Memorials may be made to Pet Smart Charities, 19601 North 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027 petsmartcharities.org. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
