Dennis Lester Johnson, age 69, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Dec. 15, 2020 at his residence. He worked his entire life in the concrete business.
Preceded in death by parents, James Howard and Bertha Mae Holt Johnson; son, Dennis Lester “Bubba” Johnson, Jr.; several brothers and sisters. Survived by: longtime companion, Shirley Ann Jennette; daughters, Kim (Terry) Tomlin and Tina (Benny) Welgehausen; brother, Robert (Gladys) Johnson; sister, Linda (Ralph) McCordmack; grandchildren, Adam Tomlin, Kristina (Danny) Scruggs, Hope Welgehausen, Wesden Ragsdale and Sean Darrow; great-grandchildren, Terry Lardie, Daniel, Curtis, Elizabeth and Tyler Scruggs; mother of his children, Brenda Johnson; and special like a child to Lester, Joe Anglin.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Greenbrier Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and noon until service time on Thursday.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
