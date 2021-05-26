Dennis Robert Johnson, age 62, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2021 at his home. He was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan to the late Benjamin and Lucille Johnson. Dennis received his bachelor’s degree in business from Western Michigan University. He has worked for Chris-More Nashville, Inc. for over 10 years. Dennis was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Franklin.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Johnson and sister, Joanne Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Wanda Elsner Johnson; son, Bryant “B.J.” (Katie Clemens) Johnson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; daughters, Alexandra Johnson of Nashville, Tennessee and Elizabeth (Brian) Caramucci of North Bergen, New Jersey; brother, Brad (Georgia) Johnson of St. Joseph, Michigan; twin brother, Dean (Milissa) Johnson of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; sister, Jean Johnson of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Nathaniel Dye, Luca Caramucci, Isabella Caramucci and Lucille Johnson; many other loving family members.
A memorial gathering will be held 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064.
