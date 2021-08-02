Derek Andrew Dedakis, age 28, of Nashville, Tennessee, formerly from Brighton, Michigan, passed away July 25, 2021. He was a 2010 graduate of Brighton High School in Brighton, Michigan.
Derek was Michigan born but a southern boy at heart. He moved from Michigan at the age of 20 with the goal of spreading his wings elsewhere. His heart found the state of Tennessee. It didn’t take long after leaving Michigan for him to realize this was where he wanted to call home. After settling in Nashville, he completed three years of college to become a commercial electrician.
Derek’s spirit was big, his laughter was loud and his love for his family was unmatched. His silly nature was contagious and genuine to anyone close to him.
His biggest accomplishment of all was becoming a father. Their love for each other was unconditional. The smiles they put on each other’s faces lit up the world. Nothing else brought him more happiness than the precious moments he spent with his baby girl. There was not a day that went by without him telling Kinsley “Dada loves you forever and always.”
Derek is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Evelyn Mamo; paternal grandparents, Demetre and Katina Dedakis; uncle, Kosta Dedakis; aunt, Ann Marie Downey and cousin, Eric Mamo. He is survived by his parents, Perry and Cathy Dedakis of Brighton, Michigan; beloved daughter, Kinsley Grey Dedakis of Waverly Tennessee ; brothers, Corey (Candice) Murphy of Fowlerville, Michigan and Austin Dedakis of Brighton, Michigan; niece, Sawyer Murphy of Fowlerville, Michigan; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family members.
A Celebration of Life will be held first in Tennessee and then in Michigan. College Grove Grace Church will hold a service located at 6490 Arno College Grove Road, College Grove, TN 37046 on Thursday, July 29 at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow. The second service, for Derek’s Michigan family/friends will be determined soon and announced at a later date.
The family has set up an education fund for Derek’s sweet daughter Kinsley Grey. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made for her in the name of Cathy Dedakis.
