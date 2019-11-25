Derith (Deri) Elaine Bunge Eberhard, most recently of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at the age of 84.
Deri was born in Toledo, Ohio to Arnold and Florence Bunge, Sr. on Feb. 10, 1935. She attended Harvard Elementary and graduated from Libbey High School in 1952. She continued to Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, graduating in 1956, where she met and married her husband of 48 years, Harry Edwin “Ed” Eberhard. Deri continued learning throughout her life by taking classes at Kent State Salem Branch, participating in ILR at Youngstown State University, and participating in the Jewish/Christian dialogue in Youngstown, Ohio.
Her fierce, independent nature coupled with her desire to meet people of all ages and backgrounds found her traveling the world. Deri traveled extensively on all continents, missing Antarctica, only because time ran out. She was an Elderhostel enthusiast, even taking her grandsons on a rock-climbing expedition.
Deri enjoyed volunteering and sharing her talents. Through the years she taught Sunday school, was a Cub Scout leader, a Camp Fire Girl leader, held various church offices, was active in the United Methodist Women, tour leader at the High Museum in Atlanta, Georgia, docent at the Butler Art Institute of American Art, hospice volunteer, nursing home ombudsman, and a volunteer for the Ohio Reads program.
Officially, Deri’s occupations were as a preschool/kindergarten teacher in Atlanta, Georgia and as a floral designer for Theiss’ Flowers in Salem, Ohio.
Deri was a very creative soul interested in writing, watercolors, photography, embroidery work, and was a talented knitter. She had a love of fresh flowers, landscaping, and the outdoors. She enjoyed camping, biking, tennis, skiing, and bowling.
Preceding Deri in death were her parents; her husband, Ed Eberhard; her brother and sister-in-law, Arnold and Geraldine Bunge, Jr.; her nephew, Ted Bunge; and her nephew, Rob Hausmann.
Left to cherish her memory and to share stories are: her sister, Barbara (Al) Hausmann of Huntsville, AL; her son, Jeff (Dannette) Eberhard of Brentwood, TN; her daughter, Sue (George) Haines of Norwalk, OH; her grandsons Jason (Delaney) Eberhard of Starkville, MS and Brent Eberhard of Amarillo, TX; nieces, Nan (Lee) Bruner, Teri (Dr. Neal) Jeter, Jenni (Dale) Courtney, Kim Thomas; nephew, Dr. Rick (Cathy) Bunge, and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Deri will be remembered for her infectious laugh, her passion for reading and continued learning, as an avid traveler, and her ability to have fun. Mom was never late a day in her life as she always ran on Deri time.
Services will be held at a later date in Tennessee.
Deri’s family would like to add a special note of thanks to the staff of Somerside at the Somerby of Franklin and to the staff of Kindred Hospice for all of their love and care of Miss Derith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Middle TN-Nashville Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association 478 Craighead Street, Suite 200 Nashville TN 37204 or to the Northwest Ohio Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association 480 W. Dussel Drive, Suite 150 Maumee OH 43537. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com (615)377-0775
