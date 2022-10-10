Diane Eve (Dominick) Shelley, age 88 of Franklin, Tenn., joined her beloved husband Lloyd in God’s Kingdom on October 8, 2022.
She was born in Wyandotte, Minn., to the late Mary and Stanley Dominick. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She is survived by her children, Beth (Brian) James and Matthew (Sherry) Shelley; grandchildren, Sheila James, Philip James (Joy Upchurch), Cliff Capling, Sharon (Jeff) Orr,
Rachel Olivera (Matt Tracy), Tara (Flavien) Gabert, Aubrey (Kyle) Goddard; great grandchildren, Austin James, Kayleigh West, Garret James, Harper James, Brianna Upchurch, Harrison Orr, Oliver Orr, Sonia Olivera, and Gabriella Gabert.
