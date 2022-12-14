Diann Russell Harrison, age 68 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 19, 2022 at her home. She was born in Selmer, TN to the late Robert E. McCall Russell and Dorothy Francine Ashe Russell.
She started her banking career many years ago as a teller right out of high school at First National Bank of Selmer. She remained in banking throughout her life and joined FirstBank as a Senior Relationship Manager Associate working on real estate construction loans downtown Franklin. A position she held for the past 19 years. Outside of banking, she loved dancing, riding motorcycles, cooking, sharing recipes, and was the happiest when surrounded by family and friends. Her sweet smile, soft voice, laughter, and humor will always be remembered and missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Francine Russell; her son, John Wesley Harrison; brothers, Jeff Russell and David Russell.
She is survived by her daughter, Christa Lea Harrison of Nashville; grandchildren, Mason and Marion, both of Selmer; sister, Bonnie Plunk of Adamsville; sister-in-law, Susie Russell of Bethel Springs; nieces, Angie Frazier of Adamsville and Tiffany (Wes) Ellis of Bethel Springs; great nieces, Bethany (Lane) Brown of Savannah, and Emily Ellis and Madison Ellis, both of Bethel Springs; great nephew, Logan Frazier of Adamsville; great-great niece Rinleigh Brown of Savannah; uncle, Sherman Russell of Bethel Springs; aunt, Shirley Prater of Pickwick; several cousins; and a very special best friend, Sherry Swearengin and her family in Knoxville.
A Celebration of Life for Diann will be held at a later date.
