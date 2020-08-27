Dianna L. Marlin Dunnivant Drolsum, age 68, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away after a courageous battle with cancer Aug. 25, 2020. Dee was a legal secretary for her husband, Larry, for 10 years. Later, she was a sales representative for the Pepper Patch.
Preceded in death by parents, J.C. and Dorothy Rainey Marlin and sister, Sondra Walden. Survived by: husband of 39 years, Larry D. Drolsum; daughter, Stefanie Dawn Dunnivant; brothers, Dru (Katie) Drolsum and Darrel Drolsum; grandchildren, Colby and Charlie Jones, Aden and Lindy Drolsum, Alex Robinson, Delaney, Trent and Ryley Drolsum.
Private family inurnment service will be conducted at Faith Lutheran Church in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee. Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice or the Franklin Fire Department.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
