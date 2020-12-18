Donald Allen “Pete” Pitre, age 80, of Ragley, Louisiana went to his heavenly home Dec. 14, 2020. Pete was a true American cowboy and loved to rodeo in his younger days. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and retired from Citgo Petroleum Company after 30 years of service. After retirement, he enjoyed restoring antique tractors and raised Texas Longhorns.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Leola Hill Pitre, and one grandson Barrett Istre. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joy Reeves Pitre; children, Donna Istre and Sheila Hanks; stepchildren, Valerie Savoie, Jack “Marty” Savoie, Jesse “Rusty” Savoie, Vanessa Savoie and Laura Hanchey Hall; his brother, Wayne Pitre; his sister, Linda Smith; 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful to Pete’s friend Donnie Cameron, for providing a safe haven for his end of life care. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home in Moss Bluff, LA. Reverend Don Barrett will officiate. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Camp Pearl Ministries, PO Box 10 Reeves LA 70658 or the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
