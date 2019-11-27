Donald (Don) James Hudson, age 81, of Franklin, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Don was born in Columbus, Mississippi to the late Russell Eugene Hudson and Eva Byrd Fraser Hudson. He was born and raised in Columbus, Mississippi with his three brothers, Russell Eugene Hudson, Jr, Carroll Walker Hudson and Fraser Berkley Hudson.
All the Hudson boys followed their father’s footsteps in working for the Commercial Dispatch as “Little Merchants.” Don and Russell also worked for their father at the Main Street Service Station. Don shared his mother, Eva Byrd’s love of reading and passion for books. Don also shared his father’s love for reading newspapers.
Don made a profession of faith in Jesus Christ in elementary school but it was not until his teen years when he attended Lake Forest Ranch in Macon, Mississippi that he received assurance of his salvation through the verse 1 John 5:11, “he who has the Son has life and he who does not have the Son of God does not have life.” It was through connections made at Lake Forest Ranch that Don decided to attend seminary at Dallas Theological Seminary after graduating from Mississippi College in August of 1959.
Following graduation from seminary, Don moved to College Park, Maryland where he managed a Christian bookstore known as The Lamplighter starting in the fall of 1963. It was during this time that he was introduced to Barbara Mayer of Scotch Plains, New Jersey. Don and Barbara were married on June 13, 1964 at Terrill Road Bible Chapel in Fanwood, New Jersey.
After starting at The Lamplighter, Don spent his entire working career in the Christian book and Bible industry including positions with David C. Cook Publishing Company, Christian Booksellers Association and Zondervan Publishing Company. After work moves to Georgia, Illinois and Colorado, Don and Barbara settled in Franklin, Tennessee in 1981.
From his days in Seminary, Don was an ardent student of God’s Word and loved to read Christian books. He faithfully served God’s people through ministry at churches they attended, most recently at Grace Community Church in Nashville, Tennessee. Don was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who was a godly example to his family, colleagues and community.
Don is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Mayer Hudson of Franklin, Tennessee; three children, Beverly (Rolando), Mark (Amy), and Ruthann (Eric) and 8 grandchildren: Erick(wife, Kelly), Alex, Garrett, Annalis, Audie, Ellie, Julianne, and Reid. He is also survived by his brother Berkley of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and two nieces, Teri Hudson Mackey (daughter of Russell) of Kennesaw, Georgia and Diane Hudson Marbut (daughter of Carroll) of Flower Mound, Texas.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Grace Community Church, 5711 Granny White Pike, Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service. Scott Patty will officiate the service. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/; Dallas Theological Seminary, https://secure.dts.edu/donate or Grace Community Church – Future Grace, https://gccnashville.churchcenter.com/giving. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
