Donald George Gillen, age 81, of Columbia, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, March 30,2022. Donald was a proud Navy Veteran and served during the Vietnam War. Donald was preceded in death by his parents: George and Marion (Koenig) Gillen; wife, Carol Gillen.
Donald is survived by daughter, Ann Holden and husband Troy; grandchildren: Austyn Holden and wife Alley; Kaitlyn Dorney and husband Shaun; great-grandchildren, Everly Holden and Liam Dorney; siblings: Margaret Plucker and husband Richard, Richard Gillen and wife Patricia, Carol Sleicker and husband John, Christine Richveis and husband Richard.
Memorial Service with Military honors will be held 5p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022. Visitation will be held4 p.m. until time of service.
SPRING HILL MEMORAIL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, Tennessee 37174. 931-486-0059.
