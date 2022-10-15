Donald J. McHone age 69, passed away on August 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
He was born to Alonza J. McHone and Betty McHone in Mount Airy, NC. Don resided in Brentwood, Tenn. with his family.
Preceded in death by his son, Donald Joseph “Joey” McHone, Jr.; father, Alonza J. McHone; sister, Carolyn Worthington; father-in-law, Homer J. Kyler, and his beloved dog, Toby McHone.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Sally McHone as well as their children, William McHone and Nicole McHone. Don leaves behind mother, Betty McHone; brothers, Michael McHone, Larry McHone, Robert (Edie) McHone; sister, Elizabeth (Alan) Knight; mother-in-law, Barbara Kyler, numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and loved ones.
Don graduated high school in Greensboro, NC. Shortly after graduation he enlisted into the U.S. Air Force. This is where he began his training in technology and developed his passion for it. Don left the U.S. Air Force and began his corporate career with Hanes in Winston-Salem, NC. In the early 80’s, Don moved to Nashville, TN and went to work at Service Merchandise. This is where he learned every aspect of the retail industry. It is also where he met his wife and many lifelong friends. After 17 years with Service Merchandise, Don joined IBM as a technology consultant in the retail industry. Don’s southern charm and technical expertise helped him to become a top software sales consultant and a part of IBM’s Hundred Percent Club. Some have said he was a legend. After an amazing 22 years with IBM, Don retired at the end of 2019. He said it was a dream to have been part of the computer evolution.
Don was an incredible husband, father, and friend. He always put his family first and was a great problem solver for many. Anyone who knew Don said he was a book of knowledge. His children called him a walking encyclopedia because of how much he loved to research and learn. Some of his favorite pastimes were playing with the family dogs, guitar, grilling, fast cars, and freedom. One of Don’s favorite places was the beach especially with his family and friends. He enjoyed many vacations and life after retirement there. Don was a simple man. He always believed in saying thank you and I love you. He would tell everyone: get a dog, go to the beach, and live your life out exactly the way you want to.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Visitation will be from 10:00~ 11:30 at The Pavilion at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens in Nashville, TN. The memorial service will begin at 11:30 with the inurnment following the service at his earthly resting place.
In Lieu of flowers please make charitable donations in Don’s name to Working Dogs for Vets. https://www.workingdogsforvets.org/
