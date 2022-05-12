Donna Eric Hickman Elam, age 76, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away April 16, 2022. Donna was born in Athens, Georgia to the late Lewis “Chic” Chalmers Hickman and Billy Bob Sims Hickman. She was a retired teacher, devoted mother, beloved grandmother and dear friend.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Elam. She is survived by her loving children, Brett (Erica) Elam, Matthew (Jordan) Elam, Scott (Darci) Elam, and Erica (Kevin) Elam Fox, as well as her sisters, Robin MacCurdy and Kim Hitchcock. She will be greatly missed by her loving grandchildren: George, Charles, Annie, Mary Virginia, Peter, Henry, August, and Emilia Elam, and Morgan and Samuel Fox.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church (https://www.covenantpres.com/visit/) with a visitation to follow.
