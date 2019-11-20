Mrs. Doris Rutledge died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Bethany Center for Rehab and Healing in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 97.
She was preceded in death by her husband John A. Rutledge, and her siblings Lois Barclay, James Tucker, Carl Tucker, Glenn Tucker, Margaret Tucker and Mary Williams.
Survivors include her four children Ann Womack, John A. Rutledge Jr., Gail Cheatham, and Carol Dotson. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
Doris was a native of Shady Grove in Hickman County. She was the daughter of the late Sam C. Tucker and Mary Erwin Anderson Tucker, and graduated from Hickman County High School and went on to study Secretarial Science at Draughon's Business School in Nashville, Tennessee. Doris worked at Life and Casualty Insurance Company. Her greatest achievement was her four children and being a homemaker. She was a member at Owen Chapel Church of Christ.
Doris grew up in the Shady Grove community in Hickman County Tennessee during the depression. Those early days when a snack was a walnut and a hammer gave her a sense of the value of a penny and a work ethic that kept her in her garden until she was 90 years old. The Shady Grove community was small, but her grandmother, aunts, uncles and cousins were always around making life more enjoyable.
She cared about her neighbors and always showed generosity. She also volunteered for Disaster Relief Ministries to show love for people all over the USA. She showed love to strangers halfway around the world and did her part through Eastern European Missions to make sure people had Bibles in languages that they would understand. She was a follower of Jesus and would admonish you to read your Bible. Doris had trust and confidence in God’s Word, and she wanted you to have trust and confidence in God’s Words also.
In her retirement years Doris was able to travel with her sisters and brother-in-law. This love for international travel and cultural discovery spurred her to encourage others to travel.
Her chocolate pies brought out the competitive spirit in people. Even though church potlucks would not have cake walks, people always wanted to make sure they got a slice of her pie! They would circle the table salivating over her pie and waiting for the amen. It is said that people would skip the food line and snatch a slice of her chocolate pie, as not to risk missing out.
She made sure you were well fed and never asked if you were hungry, but her spread of food made you think there was a Thanksgiving meal somewhere on the calendar in July.
Visitation will be Nov. 17, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., and from noon until 1 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted Nov. 18 on Monday at 1 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home located at 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN. Graveside interment will immediately follow services at the Williamson Memorial Gardens on site.
Pallbearers will be Samuel Dotson, Michael Cheatham, Matthew Cheatham, Brad Austin, Michael Sanders and Stephen Rutledge.
In her memory, the family requests donations to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief at 410 Allied Dr, Nashville, TN 37211. Condolences may be offered online at williamsonmemorial.com.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.