Dorothy Adaline Smith Greene, age 94, of Nashville/Brentwood, passed away Oct. 14, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents, Laura Kate McGovern Smith and Robert Lee Smith; husband, Andrew Roy Greene Jr.; and son, Andrew Roy Greene III (Rusty). Her siblings, Frances Lee Smith, Polly Smith Parman, Dennison Smith and Hughes Smith also preceded her in death. She is survived by her devoted family: daughter, Lisa Greene Caldwell (Wade) and their children, Lauren Kate Holt (Peter John), Grace White (Matthew) all of San Antonio, Texas and Frances Caldwell of Chicago, Illinois. She is also survived by great grandchildren, Hazel, Penny, Tippit, Wells and Cal.
Mrs. Greene was born in Indian Mound, Tennessee on March 29, 1927. She graduated from W.T. Thomas Academy in Cumberland City, Tennessee and attended Mrs. Garrett’s Business College for Women in Nashville. She married Roy Greene Jr. in 1947 and celebrated the birth of their son on her 21st birthday in 1948. Her young married life was focused on caring for Rusty who was diagnosed at 18 months old with a terminal kidney disease and died at the age of 8 ½ in 1956.
Mrs. Greene enjoyed travelling with her husband on trips related to the family business of Greene Bottling Co. in addition to time spent each year in Florida. She and Mr. Greene also enjoyed golf trips and weekends with their friends at Center Hill Lake.
She was a faithful member of Woodmont Baptist Church since 1947, serving in the Pre-School Department for over 40 years. She also enjoyed her memberships to Cheekwood and The Nashville City Club.
Mrs. Greene cherished her friends from church and her neighbors from their first home on Warfield Drive, then Bresslyn Road, where she raised their daughter and from her longtime residence in the Wildwood section of Brentwood. Her last years were spent in San Antonio, Texas near her family.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery 660 Thompson Lane Nashville, Tennessee in the Fountain Estates “B” area.
Serving as pall bearers will be her son-in-law, Wade Caldwell and her grandsons-in-law, Peter John Holt and Matthew White. Jeff Castleberry, Ed Fulcher, Robert Pugh and Rusty Ross will also serve as active pallbearers.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to Woodmont Baptist Church 2100 Woodmont Blvd., Nashville, Tennessee 37215. Gifts will support the At Home Ministry for Senior Adults or to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Development Gift and Donor Services 3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900 Nashville, Tennessee 37203. Gifts will support the Vanderbilt Voice Center. Please indicate on the memo line that the gift is made in memory of Dorothy Greene.
