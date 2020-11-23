Dorothy Bagsby Campbell, age 94, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Nov. 22, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Eugene Benjamin Bagsby, Sr. and Lula Marie Marlin Bagsby; sister, Louise Bagsby McCrory; brothers, Thomas, Fleming, Jim and Kirk Bagsby; and grandchild, Brian Keith Campbell. Survived by: husband of 75 years, William Earl Campbell; sons, William R. (Brenda) Campbell and Donald (Darlene) Campbell; daughters, Dorothy (Harold) Bamman and Sallie (Larry) Nall; brothers, Eugene (Peggy) Bagsby, John Bagsby and Gaither (Donna) Bagsby; sisters, Lottie Haffner and Lizzie Jackson; grandchildren, Chris Bamman, Tim (Amber) Bamman, Angela (Robert) Hood, Stephanie (Marc) Glinstra, Holly (Brian) Sweeney, Lance (Alyssa) Campbell, Kevin Nall and Lee (Dawn) Campbell; 10 great-grandchildren and other loving family members. Private family graveside will be conducted Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.