Dorothy (Dot) Lucille Biggers Harmon, age 81, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Nov. 2, 2019.
Dorothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 18, 1938 to the late Walter F. Biggers and Dorothy Lucille James Biggers. She is a member of the Hillsboro United Methodist Church. Dorothy was a loving mother and devoted to her three children and grandchildren. She attended Young Harris College and studied at the Art Institute in Atlanta, Georgia. Her true passion in life was painting. She was a member of the JGP Artist and a member of the American Impressionist Society. When she was not painting or participating in Art Shows, she spent her time volunteering with the church. She was a Sunday School teacher at Brentwood United Methodist Church and at Hillsboro United Methodist Church where she is currently a member. She loved all her family very much and to all of her friends that she has painted with over so many years, she loved you all dearly.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James D Harmon; and brothers, Fred and William Biggers. She leaves behind her children, James (Jimmy) Harmon, Jr., Jene Harmon (Mark Tornello), and David M. Harmon (Michelle); sisters, June (Tony) Zimeri and Betty Galvano; grandchildren, Tayla Harmon, Myranda Harmon and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Rev. Betty L. Proctor officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday prior to service. Inurnment will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Williamson County Animal Shelter or Susan G. Komen for the Cure. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 5239 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 931-486-0059, www.springhill-memorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.