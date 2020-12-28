Dorothy Eulene Ingram Johnson, age 89, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Dec. 21, 2020 at her residence.
Daughter of the late John Fisher Ingram and Mary Adie Mealer Ingram. Eulene loved sewing, crocheting, cooking and taking care of kids. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed. She was of the Church of Christ faith.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Martin “Buster” Johnson, Jr. who was a former police officer in Franklin; sons, Kenneth Eugene Johnson and Johnny Wayne Johnson; grandsons, Barry Holt and Tommy Johnson; great-grandson, Bentley Dimarco, and brother, George Ellis Ingram.
Survivors Include her daughters, Patsy (Rick) Marquith, Sandra (Calvin) Reed, Pamela (Henry) Anness; son, Douglas (Mary Ann) Johnson, 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; sister- in-law, Annie Mae Hartley; and several nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Minister Tim McLeroy officiating. Visitation with the family will be 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Burial in Johnson Hollow Cemetery.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289
