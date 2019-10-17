Dorothy J. Huff “Dottie” McLemore, age 88, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Oct. 15, 2019.
She was a member of Forest Hills Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, Rob and Hattie Huff; brothers, Robert Hurt, Jr., Earl M. “Mutt” Huff, Glenn Huff and Ken Huff; and sisters, Agnes Caldwell, Virginia Nichols and Ann York. She is survived by: husband, Jack W. “Mac” McLemore; step sons, Kirk (Dawn) McLemore and Eric McLemore; grandchildren, Audrey and Wade McLemore; and loving nieces and nephews and their children.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Barney Self and Mike Huff officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Nephews and great nephews will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.