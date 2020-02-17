Dorothy Mae Shumate Turnell Copolo of Spring Hill, Tennessee, formerly of Roanoke, Virginia, Bluefield, West Virginia, and Maybeury, West Virginia, completed her earthly journey on Feb. 12, 2020 at her home where she peacefully entered eternity to join a host of loved ones awaiting her arrival.
Dorothy “Dot” was born near Marion, Virginia on June 28,1925 to the late Daniel Estil Shumate and Margaret Izella Parsons Shumate. She had the privilege of being born into this loving family as the second of three children, growing up with her gentle spirited brother, TJ, and her adorable and joyful sister, Ruth Irene Shumate Clark. She learned unconditional love and extreme compassion in those formative years and handed it out by the bucketfuls over and over to family, friends and strangers throughout her nearly 95 years on this earth. She was everyone’s confidant and counselor. She served well as a keeper of secrets and dreams. She could be trusted and depended upon by all who knew her. She loved bigger than life. Her laugh was infectious and her humor continuous. She loved great music and could be encouraged to dance at the drop of a hat. She enjoyed going to church and was faithful all the years of her life. Her family will forever be grateful to the Maybeury Methodist Church and Pastor Olen Robertson for providing a faith-filled church home for so many years. Special thanks to those who loved her so very much during her years in Roanoke, Virginia at Life Church. Her church families at Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene (both in Franklin, Tennessee) brought her immense joy and spiritual nourishment as well.
She always gave her best whether working in the coal lab as a young lady in southern West Virginia, being an exceptional homemaker, keeping her husband’s service station in operation while he worked in the coal mines or her favorite job of all time, serving as a nanny to her beloved Jared Taylor. To this day the two of them share an unbreakable bond.
Dorothy lived to see the passing of many of her loved ones, including her parents and siblings mentioned above. Others who preceded her in death include her loving husband and soul mate, Joe Copolo; daughter, Margaret Joyce Turnell; as well as beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and priceless lifelong friends.
She is survived by her son, Joseph Mark Copolo “Joe” (Shanda); spiritual son, Jared Taylor (Jennie); five grandchildren, Gary Carr Jr., Melanie Booth (David), Jensen Howell (Mark), Lauren Shea Ivey (Trey) and Evan Copolo; as well as 11great-grandchildren with number 12 on the way.
After living a lifetime of giving to others, caring for the sick and being everyone’s go to for a great meal, a long talk, a belly laugh or a good cry, that kindness was returned to her the last two years of her life with amazing caregivers who served tirelessly to be certain all her needs were met. Thank you Peggy, Jayne, Jennifer, Paulette and Gail.
A viewing/visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee. A viewing/visitation and memorial service will also be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, beginning at 2 p.m. with a service at 4 p.m. at Cravens-Shires Funeral Home on Coal Heritage Road in Bluefield, West Virginia. Entombment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park across from Cravens-Shires Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to “My Friend’s House,” a nonprofit group centered on the wellbeing of at-risk youth in Williamson County, TN or “We Can,” a mentoring program for underprivileged children in McDowell County, WV.
