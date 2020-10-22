Dorothy Wray Davis, age 88, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, formerly of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Oct. 19, 2020. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Sam and Edna Wray. Dorothy was a member of Millview Church of Christ.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Arthur Davis; son, Arthur Wray Davis; and sister, Katherine Head. She is survived by her daughter, Paula (Paul) Hartley of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; grandchildren, Carly (Mike) Bokman of Frederick, Maryland, Jacob (Paula) Davis of Alpharetta, Georgia and Amber Davis of Alpharetta, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Presley Bokman and Christian Davis; sister, Sammie Weakley of Nolensville, Tennessee; nieces and nephews, Teresa (Joe) Scheffer of Ashland City, Tennessee, Sherrie (Willie) Clark of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, Cindy Mansfield of Nolensville, Tennessee; Jerrie (Kevin) Reed of Smyrna, Tennessee and many other loving family members.
The family would like to especially thank the Staff of AHC Mt. Juliet Healthcare and her loving caregiver, Brenda. A private family service will be held Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with burial following in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Paul Hartley, Jr., Jacob Davis, Steven Judkins, Sr., Tyler Mansfield, Chance Reed and Ethan Reed. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Tennessee.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
