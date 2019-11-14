Doug Harmon, age 87, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Nov. 12, 2019 in Franklin, Tennessee.
Born in Maury County to the late William Leonard Harmon and Lucille Buford Harmon. Doug was retired from sales with Sears Company and was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. He loved farming, dancing, and loved to talk to people as he never met a stranger.
Doug was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is preceded in death along with his parents and brother, Hershel Harmon. Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jane Cameron Harmon; sons, Larry Harmon, Terry (Kathy) Harmon and Scott (Pam) Harmon; grandchildren, Ashley Harmon (Ryan) Locke, Alison Harmon, Anna Jane Harmon, Casey (Erica) Harmon, Kaylen (Brian) Carrick, Kelly Harmon and Cameron Harmon; and great-grandchildren, Rylan Johnson, Harmon Lee Locke, Cora Anne Locke, Reese Carrick, Harrison Carrick and Harper Mae Harmon.
Services will be conducted Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Mary Kate Myers and Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Serving as Pallbearers are Larry, Terry, and Scott Harmon, Doug Cameron, David Moss, Paul Moss, Casey Harmon, Cameron Harmon and Ryan Locke.
Honorary Pallbearers are members of Wesley Chapel, Herman Caldwell, Gene Holt, Edward Harmon, Buddy Gunnells, Bob Koch, Hal Hubbell and Bobby Oakley
Memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel Church or Willowbrook Hospice.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064, 615-794-2289.
