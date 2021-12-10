Douglas Franklin 'Doug' De Yong, 59, of Antioch, Tennessee, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Sunday Nov. 28, 2021. Doug was born on Sept. 19, 1962, in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Franklin High School. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree at MTSU and a master’s at the University of Kentucky. Doug was also a member of Beta Alpha Psi. He served in the Air Force. Doug loved NASCAR, radio-controlled aircraft, fishing and cooking.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Maas, father, Arthur De Yong, Sr., and stepdaughters Rachel Lawson and Misty Trent. Doug is survived by many who loved him, including his wife, Donna De Yong; siblings, Arthur De Yong (Tina), John David De Yong (Sherry); nephew, Ian Seth De Yong; niece, Sloane DeYong; stepmother, Melinda DeYong; stepsisters, Mona Frey, Rachel Catania and special friend Terri De Yong. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Don Kangas officiating. Visitation will take place two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
