Dr. Harry Lee Johnson, age 91, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away Aug. 11, 2020. Born in Saltville, Virginia to the late Jerry D. and Zella Henderson Johnson. Preceded in death by brothers Eugene Hunter Johnson and sisters Norman Johnson Roop and Freida Henderson Callahan. Survived by wife of 47 years, Carolyn Fisher Johnson; daughters Lynn (Randy) Tede, Murfreesboro, Kim (Bob) Malick, Brentwood, and Keely (Kevin) Hagan, Nashville; grandchildren, Jennifer Henderson (Brian) Viola, Michael Henderson, Kaitlin Malick, Devon (Zachary) Malick, Sean Hagan, Samuel Lee Hagan and Seth Hagan; great-grandchildren, Noah and Hailey Viola; and other loving family members.
Dr. Johnson was a college professor and head of the Department of Finance at the University of Tennessee (1966-1974). He also taught at the University of Texas (1964-1966), University of Alabama (1960-1964), and Louisiana Polytechnic Institute (1959-1960). More than 40 of his writings were published and he received numerous awards and listings.
He served as Assistant to the Treasurer, State of Tennessee, (1971-1974) and Acting Director, Division of Retirement, State of Tennessee (1973-1974). He served as the Chairman of the Board of East Tennessee Economic Development Finance Committee and on several boards of banking and health care institutes. His consulting work included private business, financial institutes and the U.S. Government Justice Department.
Harry earned his Ph.D. in Economics, at the University of Virginia in 1959, a Master of Economics at UVA in 1957, and his B.A. at Emory and Henry College, 1952. He served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army (1952-1960).
Harry enjoyed his dairy farm, golf, his close friends and was a lifelong learner. Family was most important to him. He was deeply devoted to Carolyn, her three daughters and their grandchildren and great grandchildren. His grandsons’ most loyal fan, he rarely missed a hockey game or any opportunity to proudly cheer for them. He was incredibly generous, supportive and loving. His kind spirit will be deeply missed. He was a faithful servant and member of Brentwood Hills Church of Christ.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens Remembrance Mausoleum, Jonathan Seamon officiating. Active pallbearers will be grandsons and nephew, Daniel Roop. Honorary pallbearers will be his golfing buddies, Ted Wells and Jim Thompson. Memorials may be made to Brentwood Hills Church of Christ.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.