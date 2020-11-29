Dr. Howard Leman, age 82, of Columbia, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Nov. 23, 2020. Born in Francesville, Indiana to the late Edward Leman and Ruth Musselman Leman. Dr. Leman spent many years in Florida where he pastored at Plantation Baptist Church for 26 years. Upon retirement, Dr. Leman moved to Sebring, Florida where he pastored on an interim basis for several churches. His years of ministry impacted countless lives, and many are serving the Lord today because of his influence.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carol Leman; children, Kimberly (Ronald) Booth and Julie (Andrew) Florio; siblings, Roberta (Ron) DeGraaff, Gary (Ruth) Leman, David (Elaine) Leman, Daniel (Linda) Leman, Steven (Wanda) Leman, Mike (Tina) Leman and Sharon (Gary) Cotner; grandchildren, Amy (Michael John) Lovell, Jonathan (Emily) Duncan and Olivia Florio; great-grandchildren, Harper Lovell, Jaxson and Camden Duncan; and three step-grandchildren, Taylor Florio, Ronald Lee Booth, III and Daniel Booth. Preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Leman.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Dr. Kevin Ahrens and Dr. Jerry Williamson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a ministry of your choice.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.