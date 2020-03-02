Dr. Molly Syamali Chatterjee, 76, of Brentwood, Tennessee died on Feb. 28, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.She was born on Sept. 17, 1943 in Kolkata, India.
She is preceded in death by her parents, elder brother and her late husband, Jay Subimal Chatterjee.
Her visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Roesch-Patton Funeral Home 9010 Church Street E, Brentwood, TN 37027. Private cremation and burial services will be held subsequently for the family.
