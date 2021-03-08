Dwight Osborne Brock, age 72, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away March 3, 2021. Dwight was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. He received his bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He was the Director of Product Data Management with Beck Arnley Division of DR1V with 45 years of service, and a founding member of the Girls Softball Association of Franklin. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and mentor to those that knew him, and will be sadly missed by all.
Preceded in death by parents, Cecil Glen and Mary Christine Harwell Brock, and brother (who was his best friend), Gary Glen Brock. Survived by: wife, Judy Brock; daughters, Leigh (Chris) Henley and Kate Brock; grandchildren, Breeze, Phoenix and Sean Liam Henley; sisters, Carol (Charles) Gulley and Nancy (Jimmy) Alsup; sister-in-law, Basia (Dan) Reid; and brother-in-law, Bill (Sandy Blackburn) Schmitter.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Leukemia Lymphoma Society of America. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday and two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.
