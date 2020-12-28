Earl E. “Gene” Elliott, age 80, of Spring Hill, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Dec. 20, 2020. Born in Charleston, South Carolina to the late James Morgan Elliott and Juanita Belle Duke. Gene and his wife Sylvia previously lived in Fairview, Tennessee for many years where they attended the First Baptist Church of Fairview. Now residing in Spring Hill where they attend Community Baptist Church. Gene was a Veteran of the U.S. Army who proudly served his country. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to go running, backpacking and camping. He also loved visiting the ocean. Gene was an artist who loved to paint, sculpt and carve. It brought him much joy to give away his works of art to those he loved. He loved spending time with his family exploring nature or traveling to new destinations. He enjoyed traveling to Europe, Alaska, Cruising, and traveling out west.
Survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sylvia Pugh Elliott; daughter, Meredith (Anthony) Brooks; siblings, Tony (Joyce) Elliott and Morgan Elliott; and grandchildren, Riley and Hayden Brooks. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at the Hudgins Cemetery in Fairview, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Baptist Church or the First Baptist Church of Fairview.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.