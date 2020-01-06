Earl Randolph Harris, Jr., age 81, of Chapel Hill, Tennessee passed away Dec. 23, 2019.
Preceded in death by parents, Earl Randolph, Sr. and Hazel Marie Robinson Harris; daughter, Teri L. Harris Mobley; son in law, Charles E. Mobley; and sisters, Gwendolyn Toler, Nancy Andrews and Winzola Whilhite. Survived by: wife of 64 years, Barbara G. Edmonson Harris; daughters, Sherie’ K. Harris (Thom) Livesay and Tammy C. Harris Jennings; sisters, Glenda Earline Harris (Lewis) Ivy and Lucille Harris (Auther) Hudgens; grandchildren, William Earl Mobley, Audra Elaine Mobley (Robbie) Mackenzie and Brandi Nicole Poteete (Marcus) Combs; great grandchildren, Lydia Alexis Mackenzie, Logan Campbell, Michelle Campbell and Aubree Combs.
Memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 5, 2020 at Triune Baptist Church, Bro. Reed Buntin officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Triune Baptist Church Building Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
