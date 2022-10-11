Eddie Dean Kincaid, age 72, of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed from this life and through the Gates of Glory with his children by his side on September 18, 2022
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Sammie D. and Maxine Brown Kincaid, also grandson, Aiden Matthew Kincaid. He is survived by daughter, Jennifer (David) Sewell; sons, Richard Dean Kincaid & Samuel Derrick (Ashley) Kincaid; brother, William Richard Kincaid; sisters, Linda Gail Johnson and Betty Jo Underwood; granddaughters, Shelsea (Seth) Moss, McKenzie Sewell, Annslee & Hazel Kincaid; and great grandchildren, Journey, Gracelynn & Paxton Moss.
Eddie spent his career as an Industrial Mechanic where he made lifelong friends. Eddie leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends that will miss his presence. To know Eddie is to Love him. Eddie loved his Jeeps, fishing, boating, being on the river and anything to do with the outdoors. He really enjoyed talking on the phone which he would do for hours. We will all miss that. Love and Miss you Eddie.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 15 at 1:00PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
