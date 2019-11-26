Edna Marie Lampley Reed, age 81, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away Nov. 24, 2019.
She was a member of Franklin Community of Faith Nazarene Church and formerly membership with Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ. Worked for Williamson Medical Center with 25 years of service. Her employment began as admissions for the emergency room at Williamson County Hospital later became the Refund Coordinator with Williamson Medical Center.
Preceded in death by husband, Samuel Polk Reed; son, Samuel Kevin Reed; parents, Harlin O. Sr., and Elsie Marie Williamson Lampley; great granddaughter, Sophia Faith Whidby and son-in-law, Joey. Giles. Survived by: daughters, Janelle Giles of Fairview, Tennessee, Mary J. Schoenfeld of Lewisburg, Tennessee and Sandra (Eddie) Hargrove of Leipers Fork Community; brother, Harlin O., Jr. (June) Lampley of Kingston Springs, Tennessee; sister, Evelyn (Ron) Hoagland of Franklin, Tennessee and Dr. Anita (Dr. Scott) Cranford of Franklin, Tennessee; grandchildren, Amanda Poteete, Karen (Wally) Whidby, Lewis York, Amber (Nelson) Conner, Doug York, Kevin (Ashley) Hargrove, David York and Kenneth (Amanda) Hargrove; 12 great grandchildren and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Raymond Johnson and Ronnie Johnson officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Hargrove, Kevin Hargrove, Wally Whidby, David York, Keith Tomlin and Danny Reed. Memorials may be made to the Edna Reed Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.