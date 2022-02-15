Edward “Alan” Light, beloved husband, father, brother, cousin, and friend, entered fully into the presence of the Lord, on the evening of Jan. 20, 2022. Alan was born on Feb. 11, 1951, in Greeneville, Tennessee to the late Winona Byrd Kelley Light and John Charles Light. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Margaret; daughters, Kelley Christine Harbin (Adam) and Elizabeth “Libbey” Ann Light; brother, Charles Randall Light; cousins, Cindy Kelley, Sally Andrew (David), Robert Andrew (Katie), Kolby Andrew, Becky Irwin (Jon), Kylie Irwin and grand dogs, Dolly and Bunny.
Alan grew up in Kingsport, Tennessee, but spent many summers in Greeneville, Tennessee with his Uncle Mutt, Aunt Libby and cousins Cindy and Sally, who were like sisters. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve. He served from November 1969 until November 1975. During his active duty service he was stationed in the Panama Canal for two years. When he returned home, he worked at the Tri-Cities Airport for Budget Rent A Car. It led to him accepting a job in Nashville, Tennessee where he eventually met Margaret while they both worked at the original BNA airport. He was a dedicated and loyal employee at Avis Rent A Car for over 37 years. After retirement he became a dealer trade driver, which allowed him to continue in the car industry. He thoroughly enjoyed this job because it allowed him to do his favorite things: like go for long drives in the latest and greatest car models, listen to sports talk radio and check in with the people he loved most.
Alan had a love for God, his family, traveling, Nascar racing, the Tennessee Volunteers, convertibles and golfing. He attended church as a child with his family and as an adult at Brentwood Baptist Church,accepting Christ as his Savior at a Billy Graham Crusade in 2000. He was later baptized on Oct. 10, 2021, with his two daughters and son-in-law. He was humble, handsome, easy going, athletic, quick witted and kind to all. Alan enjoyed spending time with his family, going to his daughter’s dance recitals, cheer competitions, attending UT games, taking rides in his two-seater convertible with his wife or simply taking neighborhood walks. Family vacations were spent going to Hilton Head Island where he enjoyed laying on the beach or by the pool, bicycling and eating ice cream. The family went on several cruises to the Caribbean, where he loved to indulge in the fabulous food, dancing, snorkeling and movies under the stars. He often could be found in his lazy boy chair watching a UT game or Nascar race.
A Celebration of Life Service to honor Alan’s life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 3:30 p.m. at Brentwood Baptist Church. Visitation will start at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations given in memory of Alan will be deeply appreciated; both ministries hold a very special place in Alan’s heart.
Donations Can Be Mailed to:
Greene County Firewood Ministry
C/O Amy Thomas
80 Splatter Creek Road
Limestone, TN 37681
He has personally helped deliver firewood to residents of Greene County who don’t have the means or physical ability to acquire it for themselves. This wood provides heat to their homes during the cold months.
OR
Homes for Homes
PO Box 2651
Brentwood, TN 37024
Or Give Online Here: https://give.homes4homes.org/give/292802/#!/donation/checkout
Homes for Homes brings safe housing to people in developing countries. By providing a home, they are working to preserve families and allow them to raise their children in a safe, healthy environment.
Two homes were donated in Alan’s honor this past Christmas. His remark, "Best Christmas gift ever!"
