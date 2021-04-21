Surrounded by family and close friends in his home, Edward Frederick Casey Jr. finally lay at rest and in peace on April 12, 2021.
Ed is survived by his adoring wife of 30 years, Kathleen Maloney Casey; sons, Michael Park (Lauren), Gregory Park, and Matthew Park, and daughter Kadie Gaudio (Paul); his siblings, Dennis Casey (Beverly) and Susie Casey; step-siblings, Jon Richmon (Aimee) and Linda Smith (Michael); and his four grandchildren, Cosimo and Anina Gaudio, and Drew and Connor Park.
Born in Cairo, Illinois on Oct. 26, 1941, Ed lived in many locations as a boy. One of his happiest childhood memories was VE Day when, at the age of five, he joined family and neighbors banging pots and pans in celebration. At the age of 17, Ed served in the Navy. After completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance at San Diego State University, Ed moved to Los Angeles where he lived until the early 1990s.
A natural leader, Ed achieved a successful career in the wholesale insurance brokerage industry, leading various offices and regions of Stewart Smith, ultimately becoming Chairman of Stewart Smith North America. His career took him from Los Angeles to Chicago and eventually Nashville, Tennessee, where he and Kathy settled down to enjoy his retirement years.
Through his professional and personal life, Ed developed many close friendships. One of his greatest pleasures was being in the company of family and friends, enjoying wine, exchanging stories and laughs. Despite his lean frame, and in spite of his upbringing, family and friends alike described Ed to be a man of great yet humble character: dignified, disciplined, patient, consistent, compassionate, selfless, generous, a listener, a gentle giant, elegant and handsome. He never had a hair out of place, nor a wrinkle in place, except for the sun-kissed ones around his bright blue eyes and across his tan face.
A self-made man and lifelong learner, Ed enjoyed his hobbies deeply: sailing - off the coast of Los Angeles, the British Virgin Islands, and from the Gulf of Mexico to Vancouver; making stained glass windows; relaxing on the beaches of Hawaii; cooking daily throughout his retirement; and creating beautiful pieces of furniture with his woodworking.
In 2014, Ed was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), a terminal lung disease whose cause is unknown. As with so many challenges in his life, Ed accepted and faced his condition with grace, intelligence and strength. He was comforted and lifted up daily by the loving, devoted care provided by his wife and best friend, Kathy. He was blessed to have spent his final days in his home filled with his children and grandchildren and dear friends Doug and Anita, while still alert and able to enjoy every moment.
Ed’s family requests that memorial contributions be made to the IPF Foundation.
An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.