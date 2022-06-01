Edward “Ray” Rediker, age 66, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away May 18, 2022. He was born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Charles and Mildred Rediker.
Ray is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Darlene Rediker. He is survived by his son, Brandon (Becky) Rediker; daughter, Angie McCoy; grandchildren, Brooke (Isaac) Sizemore, Charlie (Karlee) Rediker, Courtney (Austin) Bell and Caleb (Sophia) Rediker; great-grandchildren, Willow Sizemore, Whitley and Riley Rediker; beloved dog, Ollie and many other loving family members.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Tristen Pierrot and Teddy Hazelwood will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Charlie Rediker, Caleb Rediker, Isaac Sizemore, Austin Bell, Colby Adams, Tim Stevens, Whitley Rediker and Chaz Hazelwood. Memorials may be made to the Ray Rediker Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com.
