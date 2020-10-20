Edward Theodore Hood, Sr., age 74, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Edward was born in Franklin, Tennessee on Nov. 12, 1945, son of the late Eddie and Sadie Hood.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Hood and sister, Rebecca Hood. Survivors include his son, Ted (Stacey) Hood and step-son, John Nicholas (kelley) Phy; grandchildren, Candice (Matt) Adams, Edward T. (Jamie) Hood, III, Zachary Hood and Andrew Phy; great-grandchildren, A.J Lamatina, Noah Adams, Lydia Hood, Aria Phy and Amelia Phy.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 with Pastor Joe Copolo officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.