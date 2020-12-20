Edwin “Earl” Mayhew, age 83, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Dec. 18, 2020. He was born in Bedford County, Virginia to the late Edwin and Golden Mayhew. Earl was a retired Staff Sergeant with the U.S. Air Force. After retirement he engaged in the real estate market, buying and selling properties in South Carolina.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Rogie Mayhew; sisters, Othelia Shellhorse and Elizabeth Regen. Survived by his son, Eddie (Lisa) Coutras of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter, Lillian (Ray) Arnold of Franklin, Tennessee; step-sons, John (Lynn) Edgerton of Chapin, South Carolina and Rick (Aline) Edgerton; brother in-law, Dr. Eugene Regen; grandchildren, Lauren (Justice) Harrison, Megan (Caleb) Alsup, Dillon Arnold, Casey Edgerton, Drew Edgerton, Matthew Edgerton and Mary Elizabeth Lynch; and great-granddaughter, Anna-Claire Harrison.
Funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Florence National Cemetery in Florence, SC. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Earl’s caregivers at NHC Cool Springs in Franklin, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/give/175568/#!/donation/checkout
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
