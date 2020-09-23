Edwin James “Ted” Beever, age 93, of Spring Hill, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Sept. 20, 2020. Ted was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Frederic John Beever and Emily Mary Wise Beever. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, proudly serving during WWII. Ted was a former minister and Elder at the Port Royal Church of Christ in Spring Hill, Tennessee. He ministered at many churches across the country before moving to Spring Hill to be with his grandchildren. He loved his Lord and he loved people. Ted was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his longtime friends, Bob Canup and Don Canavello. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean Beever; and siblings, Thelma Brown, Frederic Beever, Billy Beever, Irene Wilson and Eileen Allan. He leaves behind his four sons, Tim (Pam) Beever, Rick, Jonathan and Tom Beever; grandchildren, Marisa (Dennis) Borchers, Tara (J.D.) Oleinik and Katy (Doug) Qualls; and great-grandchildren, Jack, Anna Kate, Emily and Will Borchers, Tucker and Collins Oleinik, Charlie, Camden, Parker and Teddy Qualls.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with military honors. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A private inurnment will be held at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Willowbrook Hospice for the exceptional care given to Ted. Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight, IPF Foundation or Willowbrook Hospice.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
