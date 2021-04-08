Elizabeth Allene “Allie” Marcoccia, age 36, of Smyrna, Tennessee peacefully passed away April 4, 2021. Allie graduated from the University of Alabama where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and Alpha Kappa Psi Business Fraternity. She loved the beach (her happy place), golf and worked endlessly to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Allie is survived by her husband of 11 years, Derek Marcoccia of Smyrna, Tennessee; daughter, Kate Marcoccia of Smyrna, Tennessee; mother, Pat Parker of Smyrna, Tennessee; father, Mike (Joslyn) Littrell of Conway, Arkansas; sisters, Katie (Scott) Tidwell of Pace, Florida and Ginnie Littrell of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; niece, Kylora Tidwell of Pace, Florida; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Linda Marcoccia of Evansville, Indiana; and sisters-in-law, Darice Marcoccia of Indianapolis, Indiana and Diedra (Vincent) Gimenez of Indianapolis, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church with visitation from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service. Father Anthony will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Holy Family Catholic Church or St Edward Catholic School.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
