Elizabeth Ann Luckett, age 64, of Memphis, Tennessee was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on April 1, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born to the late Maime and LP Bogan on Oct. 19, 1955, and was preceded in death by her husband, James Luckett, of 38 years.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Amanda Norman (Stephen) and grandson, Zachary Norman.
A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 17 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with the Joe Copolo officiating.
The family of Elizabeth Luckett wishes to extend our sincere thanks to
Dr. Julie Means of Tennessee Oncology. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee.
