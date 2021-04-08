Elizabeth “Betty” Marian Shifflett, age 90, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away April 1, 2021. She was born in Bartow, Florida to the late James Horace Sr. and Addie Lou Pugh. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Jason Shifflett and brother-in-law, Charlie “Duck” Boatwright. She is survived by her sons, Randy (Jane) Shifflett of Madeira Beach, Florida and Gary Shifflett of Nashville, Tennessee; brother, James Horace, Jr. (Alexis) Pugh of Oranldo, Florida; sister, Dorothy “Dot” Boatwright of Reno, Nevada; granddaughter, Julie (Tad) Shifflett-Deverix; great-granddaughter, Chloe Deverix and many other loving family members.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. A private family visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
