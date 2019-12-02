Elizabeth Faye Payne, age 78, passed away Nov. 29, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.
Faye was born in Waterloo, Alabama, the daughter of Clifford H. and Virginia D. Wallace. She was a graduate of Gallatin High School (Class of 1959) and attended Business School in Nashville, Tennessee. It was while attending school in Nashville that she met her future husband David C. Payne. Faye and David settled in Brentwood, Tennessee where they raised their two children, Grady and Jill. They were charter members of Brentwood Baptist Church. A lifelong Christian, she was very active in church and devoted her creative skills for the Children’s Ministry Reading Club. Faye and David were also original members of the Iroquois Club, a social club for those living in the Meadowlake/Iroquois Estates subdivision. Faye had a long career in retail sales. Her first venture was a wallpaper shop that she and co-owner Gloria Levy opened in Brentwood in the mid 1970’s. She continued her retail career at Lighting and Fans for many years, also located in Brentwood. She finished her retail career with Macy’s, retiring after many years of service.
Faye is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford H. and Virginia D. Wallace; her beloved husband, David C. Payne; and her brother, Glyn H. Wallace. Faye is survived by her son, Grady Payne of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; daughter, Jill Taylor (Jim) of Castalian Springs, Tennessee; grandson, David Payne of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and nephew, Harry Wallace (Rhonda) of Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Danny Lamb officiating. Visitation will be 3 hours prior to the service. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers. David G. Payne will serve as an Honorary Pallbearer. In lieu of flowers please consider making charitable donations to: The Veranda, 650 Nashville Pike, Suite 7A, Gallatin, TN 37066 www.verandministries.org (online donations) or Christian Towers and The Manor, 138 E. Franklin Street, Gallatin, TN 37066, Attn: Katlyn Clifton. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
