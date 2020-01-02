Elizabeth Snow Harvey MacIntyre “Betty” fought a long hard battle and stepped into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 31, 2019.
Betty was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and faithful husband of 54 years, George MacIntyre, as well as her father, John Richard Harvey, her mother, Minnie Leigh Holmes Harvey, and her brother, John Richard Harvey Jr. Survivors include brother and sister in law Bob and Mary Ann Harvey, son and daughter in law Mike and Trisha MacIntyre, son and daughter in law Matt and Sarah MacIntyre, and six grandchildren, Jennifer (Blake) Froistad, Jay, Jonston, Mattie Kate, George and Mimi.
Betty was born in Evansville, Indiana on July 14, 1939. She was raised in Jacksonville, Florida and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1957. She completed her bachelor’s degree at Florida Southern University in 1961 and enjoyed a long career in secondary education.
Betty was dedicated to her husband’s career of 37 years as a college football coach and played a significant role in always creating a family atmosphere for his players and staff. Known for her hospitality, Betty’s home was always filled with delicious food and the laughter of family and friends. She was beloved by friends all over the country and remembered for her vibrant, fun-loving personality and care for all. Her loving care for her husband throughout his battle with Multiple Sclerosis was inspiring and a testimony of the true love story that they shared.
George and Betty were active members at Woodmont Baptist Church and Forest Hills Baptist Church. Their Sunday school classes provided incredible support and friendship throughout their lives. They had many friends through the Brentwood Academy and Vanderbilt communities as well as throughout the country where they followed their dream to reach young people through the vehicle of football. These relationships along with their family enriched their lives beyond measure. We want to give special thanks to Mary Williams for her compassionate care and loving friendship to the MacIntyre family for fifteen years and to the staff of The Meadows.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Forest Hills Baptist Church in Nashville on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.
Memorial gifts in Betty’s honor may be given to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 449 Metroplex Dr, Nashville, TN 37221 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com (615)377-0775
