Ella Pearl Veach Emler, age 96, of Madison, Tennessee passed away Dec. 7, 2019.
Born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Jack Veach and Willie Mae Poteete Reed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Lee Emler. Survived by her children, Audrey Kelly of Old Hickory, Tennessee, Delorise Adkins of Nashville, Tennessee, Donna K. (Mike) Sansing of Steens, Mississippi, Wendy Pirtle of LaVergne, Tennessee, Brenda (Jessie) Barnes of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Kenneth Howell of Nashville, Tennessee, Mike (Theresa) Howell of Nashville, Tennessee, Timmy “Po Cat” Emler of Madison, Tennessee and Vickie Emler of Madison, Tennessee; sister, Dot McMillan of Culleoka, Tennessee; 18 grandchildren; many loving great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and many loving neighbors.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Dan Curtis officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Williamson County Animal Center. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CEMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
