Elva Tindall Beard, age 96, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
Elva was born in Williamson Co., Tennessee on Sept. 9, 1923.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Walter Beard, Sr.; brother, Marvin Tindall; and her parents.
Survivors include her children, James (Mary) Beard and Elva Dianne (Marty) Myers; grandchildren, Jamie (Charlotte) Beard, Cortney (Brandon) Oglesby and Lauren (Scott) Stevens; great-grandchildren, Hank and Logan Stephens, and Aiden Oglesby; niece, Barbara York; cousin, Flona Rohann; and best friend, Wanda Folds.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ricky Lee officiating. Visitation starting at 10 a.m. until service time.
Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Gary Bruce, Ronnie T. Maupin, Greg Caldwell, Blake Bowers, Brandon Oglesby, Scott Stevens, Eddie Wayne Beard and Drew Bowers will serve as pallbearers.
Charles Wilson, Shag Allen, Friends of Trinity United Methodist Church will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Joyce Freeze, Polly Grammar, Reba Collier, Barbara York and Mary Lizzy Sledge.
Memorials may take the form of donations to Trinity United Methodist Church, Southern Care Assisted Living or to Willowbrook Hospice in loving memory of Elva Tindall Beard.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
