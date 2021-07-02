Emery Kate Wren, age 4, of Franklin, Tennessee. Our sweet, feisty, and brave little girl went home to the Lord on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Emery was born in Louisville, Kentucky on Jan. 9, 2017.
She is survived by her loving family, parents, Jon and Michelle Wren; brother, Jonah and twin sister, Audrey; aunts and uncles, Mollie and Joel Wren, Jennifer Weaver; cousin, Carlisle Wren; grandparents, Odis and Joann Weaver, Larry and Melinda Wren. Proceeded in death by cousin Langdon Wren.
The family will receive friends from 9 – 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. with Pastor Justin Johnson 0fficiating.
Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to a GoFundMe Page created in loving memory of Emery Wren https://gofund.me/4e3c51c0
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
