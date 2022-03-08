Emma “Hattie Mae” Hood Eatherly, age 67, of Santa Fe, Tennessee passed away Feb. 21, 2022.
She was born July 9, 1954 in Santa Fe, Tennessee to the late James and Dora Hood. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Wes Hood, Cleveland Hood and Dewey Hood. Hattie Mae is survived by her husband, David Eatherly of Santa Fe, Tennessee; son, Darryl (Amanda) Eatherly of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee; daughter, Beverly Eatherly of Santa Fe, Tennessee; brothers, Henry Hood of Lewisburg, Tennessee, Bill (Carolyn) Hood of the Bending Chestnut Community and Tom (Nora) Hood of Bon Aqua, Tennessee; grandchildren, Dustin Smith, Hayden Eatherly, Blake Mote, Mikhayla Eatherly and Shayla Shaver; great-grandchildren, Julian Karsin and Axel Karsin; brother-in-law, Mike (Connie) Eatherly; sister-in-law, Michelle (Danny) Humphrey and many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Herschel Osborne will officiate. Burial will follow in Carlisle Cemetery. Pallbearers will be William Beard, Shane Jones, Darryl Eatherly, Hayden Eatherly, Billy Jack Barker and Chris Craig. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hattie Mae Eatherly Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
