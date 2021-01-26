Emma Jean Bumbalough Templeton, 83, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Jan. 21, 2021 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Jean was born in Cookeville to Otis C. and Martha L. Johnson Bumbalough on Feb. 15, 1937. She went to school at Cookeville. She married Joe G. Templeton on June 10, 1956 in Cookeville, Tennessee. She was a homemaker and stay at home mom for their two daughters. She loved to cook and bake. Many people anticipated her homemade candies and cookies, which were abundant during the holidays. She made her delicious homemade Pumpkin Chiffon Pie every year since 1962 for Thanksgiving! She was a member of Franklin Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she was a member of the choir known for her beautiful soprano voice.
Jean is preceded in death by husband, Joe G. Templeton; parents, Otis Bumbalough and Martha Sherrill; and brothers, David and Robert Bumbalough.
Jean is survived by daughters, Cindy Barnhart and Susan (Sammy) Garza; grandsons, Michael and Joey Jamison, and Zack Barnhart; great-grand daughter, Trinity Barnhart; sisters, Lisa Morgan, Rebecca Jones, Debbie Dover and Myra Selby, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday Jan. 25 and noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 26 at Williamson Memorial Franklin, TN.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 26 at Williamson Memorial with the Dwight Arnold of Franklin Cumberland Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial.
Pallbearers/ honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.
Memorials may be given to Franklin Cumberland Presbyterian Church
The family of Jean wishes to extend our sincere thanks to The Villages of Murfreesboro Memory Care, Alive Hospice, Franklin Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
